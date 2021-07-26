Biden administration pushing to curb gun violence in U.S. cities The Biden administration is pushing to curb gun violence in American cities. Last week, the Justice Department announced the creation of strike forces in five major cities aimed at stopping illegal guns before they hit the streets. Devlin Barrett, a national security reporter for the Washington Post, joined Elaine Quijano on CBSN to discuss the Justice Department's efforts to target small-level straw buyers of guns later used in crimes.