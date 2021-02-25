Biden administration marks 50 million coronavirus shots in first five weeks in office The Biden administration is marking a new milestone in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. has administered 50 million of its promised 100 million vaccine doses in just five weeks. This comes as homegrown variants cause alarm on both coasts on the country. Dr. Richard Besser, the president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the former acting director of the CDC, joins CBSN to discuss the latest.