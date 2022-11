Biden administration kicks off six-week COVID booster campaign ahead of holidays The White House is looking to make this holiday season the safest in recent memory. With Thanksgiving just a few days away, the Biden administration is once again pushing for Americans to go out and get vaccinated. Dr. Celin Gounder is the editor-at-large for public health at Kaiser Health News and an infectious disease expert and epidemiologist at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine has more.