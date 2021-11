Biden administration issues COVID vaccine mandate for large companies The Biden administration is requiring all companies with more than 100 employees to be fully vaccinated or be subject to weekly COVID-19 testing. The mandate comes as millions of children aged 5 to 11 are lining up to get their low dose vaccine. Assistant emergency medicine professor at St. Joseph's Regional Center Dr. Anand Swaminathan joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.