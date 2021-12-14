Biden administration deploys federal aid to areas hit by deadly tornadoes President Biden announced he will visit Fort Campbell, Kentucky, on Wednesday to survey storm damage. Plus, Senator Joe Manchin is considering whether he will vote for Biden's massive social spending bill before Christmas. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, National Journal columnist Josh Kraushaar and Axios political reporter Sarah Mucha join CBSN "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the latest.