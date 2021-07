Biden administration considers lifting Trump-era pandemic immigration policy The White House could lift an immigration policy implemented by former President Trump that allows immigration and border officials to send migrants back to Mexico to stop the spread of COVID-19. CBS News homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga spoke with CBSN's Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers from the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, about what this policy change would mean for migrants and how could affect border crossings.