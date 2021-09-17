Biden administration calls for overhaul of "unworkable" child care system A new treasury report found many American families are struggling to pay for child care and called the current system in the U.S. "unworkable." On Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pushed for investments in affordable child care, calling it critical to U.S. growth. CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more on the impact this is having on families and care providers.