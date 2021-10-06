Biden administration addresses concerns over nation's debt ceiling deadline Time is running out for Congress to raise the nation's debt ceiling. Democratic lawmakers are holding another procedural vote Wednesday afternoon. They hope to raise the debt limit and provide additional funding for government spending through December. However, Republicans are standing firm and promising to block any procedural votes moving forward. CBS News' Skyler Henry has more. Then White House council of economics adviser Heather Boushey joins CBSN to discuss the Biden administration's plans ahead of the October 18th debt ceiling deadline.