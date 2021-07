Biden administration formally accuses China of Microsoft systems hack The United States and its global allies are accusing the Chinese government of widespread cybercrime. China denies accusations of promoting state-backed hackers to steal trade secrets and technology. Jamieson Greer, a partner at King and Spalding law firm and a former trade official in the Trump administration joined Lana Zak on CBSN to discuss the recent tensions between the U.S. and China.