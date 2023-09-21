Watch CBS News

Biden 2024 campaign manager talks UAW strike, won't commit to future visit

President Biden's 2024 campaign manager, Julie Chávez Rodríguez, spoke with CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe about a possible visit to Detroit as the UAW strike continues.
