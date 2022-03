White House economic adviser on Biden's 2023 budget proposal President Biden released details of his $5.8 trillion budget proposal for the 2023 fiscal year. It includes $813 billion for defense and more funding for law enforcement, education and public health. It also proposes helping pay for spending with a "billionaires tax." National Economic Council director Brian Deese joins CBS News' "Red & Blue" from the White House to discuss the administration's plans.