Biden 2020 campaign rocked by Tara Reade sexual assault allegation Joe Biden was expected to respond Friday morning to an allegation of sexual assault in the early 1990s. His accuser, former Senate staffer Tara Reade, says then-Senator Biden sexually assaulted her in a Capitol hallway in 1993. A spokeswoman for Biden's presidential campaign called Reade's claim "untrue." Catherine Herridge breaks down the allegations.