Live

Watch CBSN Live

Beyonce and Jay Z off the hook for visit to Cuba

A government review says that the couple did not violate U.S. sanctions when they visited the island last year. Also Elisabeth Moss stars in "The One I Love," a new romance with a sci-fi twist. Suzanne Marques has your Eye on Entertainment.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.