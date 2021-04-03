Live

Beverly Hills cracks down on water wasters

Starting June 1, California cities have to cut their water use from 8 percent to as much as 36 percent. Among the 36-percenters: Beverly Hills. Carter Evans reports how they're cracking down on drought dodgers.
