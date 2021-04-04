Live

Watch CBSN Live

Betty White joins Instagram

Ninety-three-year-old actress Betty White has joined the ranks of Instagram, posing in her first picture with the cast of "Hot in Cleveland." CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers and Meg Oliver discuss the social media world's reaction.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.