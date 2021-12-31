Live

Watch CBSN Live

Betty White dies at 99

Betty White, known for her beloved roles in "The Golden Girls" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," has died at 99, her agent told People. The actress was just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday on January 17.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.