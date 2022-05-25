Watch CBS News

Beto O'Rourke interrupts Greg Abbott press conference

Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke interrupted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott during a press conference in Uvalde after the mass shooting that left 19 children and two adults dead. Watch the confrontation.
