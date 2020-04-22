BET News special to focus on impact of COVID-19 in black communities The coronavirus has hit black Americans harder than any other group, which is why BET, BET Her and BET’s Facebook pages are focusing on the pandemic in a primetime special that “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King will anchor Wednesday night. "COVID-19: Black America's Fight" will have interviews about the devastating impact with the mayors of San Francisco, Chicago and New Orleans, as well as changemakers in the black community and White House officials like Dr. Deborah Birx.