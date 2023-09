BET co-founder Sheila Johnson says writing her new memoir has helped her heal Entrepreneur, philanthropist, and co-founder of BET Sheila Johnson joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss her new book, "Walk Through Fire: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Triumph." She shares how she overcame self-doubt, fears of failiure, and what she describes as a painful, toxic marriage. Johnson now runs an award-winning luxury hospitality company and is the only Black female co-owner of three professional sports teams.