Best-selling YA authors of “Blackout” on importance of centering, celebrating Black love Six best-selling young adult authors – Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk and Nicola Yoon – teamed up to write a novel centering and celebrating Black love. "Blackout" weaves together six stories of love and friendship set during a massive power outage in New York City. First on “CBS This Morning,” the six writers come together to discuss the collaboration and the importance of representing young people of color in joyful love stories.