Best places to view the total solar eclipse in April You'll be able to view the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, and an estimated 31.6 million people live in the 200-mile path of totality -- the path where the total solar eclipse will be visible, according to NASA. Alisha Prakash, an associate editorial director at Travel + Leisure, joins CBS News to outline some of the best viewing destinations and events taking place in April.