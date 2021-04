Best new tech to build a smarter home New smart home technology makes it possible to turn on lights, mow the lawn and clean up with a swipe of your phone. The number of American households using the technology is expected to jump from about 4.5 million to more than 24 million in 2020. CNET.com editor-in-chief Lindsey Turrentine joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the secrets of a smart home.