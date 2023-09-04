Watch CBS News

Where to find the best Labor Day deals

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, but it's not too late to catch some summer deals. Sarah Saril, tech deals and streaming reporter for Insider, joins CBS News to discuss where to find last-minute savings on electronics and furniture.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.