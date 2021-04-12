Sanders on campaign misuse of voter data, Trump a "pathological liar" Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has suspended two campaign staffers for the misuse of Democratic party voter information. The campaign's data director was fired last week. A glitch in the party's voter database allowed them to read Hillary Clinton's private campaign data. Sanders apologized to Clinton at Saturday's democratic debate. Sanders joins "CBS This Morning" from Burlington, Vermont, to discuss the scandal and why he thinks GOP frontrunner Donald Trump is a "pathological liar."