Bernie Sanders battles for Wisconsin

Polls show Bernie Sanders is leading in Wisconsin. If he ends up with a victory in that state, will it make enough of a difference in the race? Bob Cusack, editor-in-chief of The Hill, joins CBSN from Washington with the latest.
