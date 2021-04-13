Live

Bernie or Hillary: who will take Iowa?

With under one week until the Iowa caucuses, the Democrats are neck-and-neck in the polls. Last night the Democratic candidates took questions at a joint town hall in Iowa. CBS News Senior Political Editor Steve Chaggaris joins CBSN with analysis.
