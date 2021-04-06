Berkeley sued over mandatory cellphone radiation warning
Berkeley, California, is in a battle over what it can say about cell phones and cancer risk. An ordinance set to begin next month requires cell phone retailers to post a warning about potential radiation danger, but a lawsuit put the measure on hold. A wireless trade group says it violates businesses' First Amendment rights, forcing them to share false information. New York Times science columnist John Tierney joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the controversy.