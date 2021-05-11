Live

Netanyahu visits White House amid Israeli corruption scandal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received a warm welcome Monday by President Trump at the White House, despite a growing corruption scandal back home. The two discussed the U.S. embassy move and the Trump administration's hope to establish peace with Palestinians. During the talks, Mr. Trump said he "may" travel to Israel for the embassy opening. Washington Post White House reporter Anne Gearan joins CBSN to discuss the pair's meeting.
