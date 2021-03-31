Live

Benjamin Netanyahu critical of U.S.'s Iran policy

Speaking to Congress, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed America's efforts to curb Iran's nuclear program. While President Obama was not in attendence, he did have a reaction to the speech. Nancy Cordes reports.
