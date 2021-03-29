Live

Benghazi terror suspect appears in federal court

Ahmed Abu Khattala, the terror suspect charged with leading the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Benghazi, appears in federal court to face charges in the deaths of four Americans. CBS News' Paula Reid reports.
