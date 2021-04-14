Live

Watch CBSN Live

Ben Carson shoots pool with CBSN

After last night's GOP debate in Greenville, South Carolina, Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson joined CBSN poltical contributor Leslie Sanchez by a pool table, and naturally decided to talk over a quick game.
