Ben Carson: “I am getting extra scrutiny”

GOP presidential candidate Ben Carson feels the “extra scrutiny” of investigations centered on his younger years.As for recent reports that the Yale graduate falsely recounted his college years? “Give me a break,” Dr. Carson says.
