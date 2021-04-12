Live

Watch CBSN Live

Beloved TV dad Bill Cosby's fall from grace

Once-beloved TV icon Bill Cosby is now the focus of rape allegations from more than 50 different women. Georgetown University Professor of Sociology Michael Eric Dyson discussed the comedian's fall from grace.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.