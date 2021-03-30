Live

Belichick: I have never touched a game ball

As "deflate-gate" continues, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said he had "no knowledge" of balls being underinflated and was "shocked" by the claims. CBSN spoke with CBS Sports senior NFL writer Will Brinson about the controversy.
