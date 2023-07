Belarusian president says Wagner Group leader in Russia The president of Belarus says the head of Russia's Wagner paramilitary army, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is not in Belarus, but his hometown of St. Petersburg. The Wagner leader hasn't been seen in public since the end of the mutiny he led in Russia nearly two weeks ago. BBC News Russia editor Steve Rosenberg was one of a small group of journalists who attended a round table discussion Thursday with President Aleksandr Lukashenko in Minsk.