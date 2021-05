Belarusian opposition blogger detained after Ryanair flight diverted under fighter jet escort The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, sent a fighter jet to intercept a European airliner traveling through the country's airspace on Sunday and ordered the plane to land in the capital, Minsk, where a prominent opposition journalist aboard was arrested. Charlie D'Agata reports on the international outrage the incident – that some believe was a hijacking – has caused.