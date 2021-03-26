Live

Watch CBSN Live

Being a Foo Fighter

Guitarists Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett and bassist Nate Mendel talk about what it’s like to be a Foo Fighter as the band celebrates their 20th anniversary. Watch Anderson Cooper’s full report, “Foo Fighters.”
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.