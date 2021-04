Behind the Yahoo shake-up and Verizon deal According to a regulatory filing, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer will resign from the company's board after it sells most of its assets to Verizon in a $4.8 billion deal. The remainder of the company will be renamed Altaba, consisting of Yahoo's stake in Japan and the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. NewYorker.com editor and CBS News contributor Nicholas Thompson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the shakeup.