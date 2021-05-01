Behind the shocking twist in Tara Grinstead's murder case Tara Grinstead's disappearance in 2005 from her home in Ocilla, Georgia, made no sense to her friends, family and police. Investigators interviewed more than 100 people in what became the largest missing persons case in Georgia's history. A shocking twist came in February, when Brooke Sheridan went to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation with information from the man she loves. In her only interview, she tells "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant about her moral dilemma.