Behind the scenes on the counting of ballots, threats and "election deniers" In a midterm election night where basic democratic ideals were on the ballot, CBS News breaks down some key elements behind the scenes. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett leads a panel discussion with CBS News election law contributor David Berger, CBS News chief national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues and CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane to break down the counting of ballots, threats and "election deniers."