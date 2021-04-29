Live

Watch CBSN Live

Behind the scenes of the U.S. Navy's Syria strike

Two U.S. Navy ships launched cruise missiles against a Syrian air base in response for a nerve gas attack that killed dozens of civilians. David Martin spoke to the ships' commander about the mission and its targets.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.