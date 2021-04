Behind the scenes: Gun battle with ISIS in Kirkuk CBS News joined a Kurdish SWAT team as they fought back ISIS militants in the city of Kirkuk on Friday. Our producer wore a GoPro as they hid out in an abandoned building with security forces, overlooking the house where 6-8 ISIS fighters were launching an attack. This behind-the-scenes video shows the chaos of such an assault-- a shootout in a densely-packed city.