Behind the scenes at "Shuffle Along" It was one of the first hit Broadway shows starring, written and directed by African-Americans. Now, the 1921 musical "Shuffle Along" is being revived and re-imagined for today's audiences. Correspondent Maurice DuBois talks with stars Brian Stokes Mitchell, Audra McDonald and Billy Porter, director George C. Wolfe, and tap dancer-choreographer Savion Glover about bringing the show back to life.