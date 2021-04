Behind the revolution of Broadway hit "Hamilton" The groundbreaking hip-hop musical "Hamilton," telling the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton, is the hottest ticket on Broadway. Since previews began in July, the show has sold more than $61 million in tickets. Now, fans can get a backstage look at the musical in a new book, "Hamilton: The Revolution." Show creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda and cultural critic Jeremy McCarter, who co-wrote the book, join "CBS This Morning" to discuss the process of creating the musical.