Behind the expedition to the Earth's mantle In 1961, scientists drilled a hole into the ocean floor off California’s coast. They hoped to break through the Earth’s crust and reach the mantle beneath, but they failed. Now, other scientists are trying again to make history. A two-month expedition in the Indian Ocean has drilled farther than ever before, and returns to land Saturday with samples that could help unlock some of Earth’s deepest secrets. Jeffrey Kluger, Time magazine's editor-at-large, joins “CBS This Morning: Sturday” to discuss the team’s efforts.