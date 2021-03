Behind the curtain with costume designer Ann Roth For six decades Ann Roth has been designing costumes for stars of the stage and screen. A Tony Award- and Oscar-winner, she's considered the top of her craft, and a favorite of actors. Rita Braver takes us backstage with Roth, who at age 83 has three new shows on Broadway, including the hit revival, "A Delicate Balance," starring Glenn Close and John Lithgow.