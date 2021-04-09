Live

Watch CBSN Live

Behind Tesla's new crossover electric SUV

The first mass-market electric SUV is finally hitting the road. Tesla Motors unveiled its Model X with Falcon Wing doors Tuesday night. CNET's Tim Stevens joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his test drive experience.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.