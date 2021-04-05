Live

Watch CBSN Live

Behind NYC's ticker tape parade for Women's World Cup champs

New York City is sparing no expense to celebrate the U.S. women's soccer team after its crushing win over Japan in the World Cup. Preparations for the ticker tape parade, an iconic symbol of New York celebrations, have been underway, costing an estimated $2 million. It's a well-traveled route, with world leaders, war heroes, astronauts and other sports champions having been honored there, but this celebration will still be a first. Anna Werner reports.
