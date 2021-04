Behind Trump's campaign CEO and the "alt-right" movement Donald Trump's new campaign CEO, Steve Bannon, was the chairman of Breitbart News, a platform for the "alt-right." Bannon reportedly denies the movement is inherently racist. Joshua Green, who wrote a profile last year on Bannon in Bloomberg Businessweek called "This is the most dangerous political operative in America," joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the "alt-right" movement's ties to Trump.