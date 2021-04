"Becoming Steve Jobs" hits bookshelves with Apple's blessing A new biography on Apple's founder and lifeblood, Steve Jobs, is on the shelves and Apple has already given it its stamp of approval. The author was granted permission to interview four Apple executives, including CEO Tim Cook. Insiders believe Apple's support is part of a calculated effort to reshape Jobs' image as a kinder spirit rather than difficult and demanding. CBSN's Elaine Quijano and Gideon Yago report on the details.